Barry Bonds is charged with perjury and obstruction of justice in the Bay Area Laboratory Cooperative case.

Larry Williams, co-author of Game of Shadows: Barry Bonds, BALCO, and the Steroids Scandal that Rocked Professional Sports, talks with Robert Siegel about the grand jury indictment. Williams helped break the BALCO story three years ago.

