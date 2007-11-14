© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Lobby Hours: Monday - Friday 10:30 AM to Noon & 1 PM to 2:30 PM
For general inquiries: (432) 729-4578
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FBI Finds Blackwater in Violation, Report Says

Published November 14, 2007 at 3:00 PM CST

An FBI. investigation has found that employees of Blackwater USA violated rules governing the use of deadly force in a September shooting incident that killed at least 17 Iraqis. That's according to a report in The New York Times.

The shootings, which occurred in a busy Baghdad traffic circle, caused uproar about oversight of independent security contractors. Now the FBI has concluded that 14 of the killings were unjustified.

Times reporter David Johnston talks with Michele Norris about the latest in the FBI investigation.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Top Stories