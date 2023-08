Among the thousands of wildfire evacuees at San Diego's Qualcomm Stadium are about 100 elderly nursing home residents.

Many have spent the past three days in wheelchairs, waiting for a time when it's safe for them to return to the nursing home. Some of them are in fragile health.

About 10,000 people were still taking shelter at the stadium Wednesday.

