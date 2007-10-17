U.S. Lawmakers Defect from Genocide Resolution

Turkey continues to voice its opposition to a resolution circulating through the U.S. House. The resolution would recognize the 1915 mass killing of more than a million Armenians as genocide.

Now that the Turkish government has threatened to curtail military ties with the U.S., nearly a dozen lawmakers have withdrawn their support of the controversial resolution.

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, a Democrat from Georgia, talks with Melissa Block about why he changed his mind.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.