© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Lobby Hours: Monday - Friday 10:30 AM to Noon & 1 PM to 2:30 PM
For general inquiries: (432) 729-4578
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Lawmakers Defect from Genocide Resolution

Published October 17, 2007 at 3:00 PM CDT

Turkey continues to voice its opposition to a resolution circulating through the U.S. House. The resolution would recognize the 1915 mass killing of more than a million Armenians as genocide.

Now that the Turkish government has threatened to curtail military ties with the U.S., nearly a dozen lawmakers have withdrawn their support of the controversial resolution.

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, a Democrat from Georgia, talks with Melissa Block about why he changed his mind.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Top Stories