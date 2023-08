Two companies say the best way to slow global warming is to dump iron into the oceans.

The iron would trigger blooms of tiny plants that suck carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere and trap it deep in the ocean. Proponents hopes it offers a low-cost way to cancel out the carbon dioxide produced by burning fossil fuels such as coal and gasoline.

Some scientists, however, have serious doubts.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.