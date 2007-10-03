© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
N. Korea to Disable Main Nuclear Facility This Year

By Anthony Kuhn
Published October 3, 2007 at 3:00 PM CDT

North Korea has agreed to provide a "complete and correct declaration" of its nuclear programs and says it will disable its facilities at its main reactor complex by Dec. 31 under an agreement reached by North Korea and five other countries Wednesday.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Wu Dawei said that as part of the agreement, the U.S. will take the lead in seeing that the facilities are disabled and will fund those initial activities.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Anthony Kuhn
