CIA Chief Says Al-Qaida is Plotting Attack on U.S.

By Mary Louise Kelly,
Melissa Block
Published September 7, 2007 at 3:00 PM CDT

A new Osama bin Laden videotape surfaced Friday, and Michael Hayden gave a rare speech in New York, saying al-Qaida has regained strength and its leadership continues to plot a "high-impact" attack on the United States.

The CIA director also defended the government's program of detaining and interrogating prisoners, saying most of the information in a July intelligence report on the terrorist threat to the United States came from that program.

