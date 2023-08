Following overnight negotiations, the board of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. met Tuesday afternoon and approved Murdoch's bid to purchase Dow Jones & Co., which owns The Wall Street Journal. The deal is valued at $5 billion.

Members of the Bancroft family, which has had a controlling interest in the company for a century, hold the key to the merger.

The Dow Jones board meets Tuesday evening.

