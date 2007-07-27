Bodies of Congo Gorillas May Have Been Sign

Conservationists are trying to solve the puzzle of what they call "gorilla executions." Four mountain gorillas were shot to death earlier this month in Congo's Virunga National Park.

Sometimes hunters kill gorillas and take their young. But that does not seem to be the case this time because a gorilla baby was found clinging to the body of one of the dead.

Experts do not believe that the gorillas were killed by poor, local hunters who were trying to earn a living. Apparently, the perpetrators were trying to make a political point.

Bill Weber, a Rwanda-based conservationist and co-author of the book In the Kingdom of Gorillas speaks with Alex Chadwick.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.