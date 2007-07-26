FBI Director Contradicts Gonzales Testimony
Four Democrats from the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday called for a perjury investigation against Attorney General Alberto Gonzales, saying they believe he lied to them. Shortly after that, FBI Director Robert Mueller contradicted some of the attorney general's sworn Senate testimony.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Corrected: July 27, 2007 at 12:13 PM CDT
The broadcast version of this story misidentified a member of Congress. We said it was Stephen Cohen, Democrat of Tennessee; we should have said it was Artur Davis, Democrat of Alabama.