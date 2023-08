About 2,000 mourners gather at a church in the Texas Hill Country to remember Lady Bird Johnson. The former first lady died Wednesday of natural causes in Austin at the age of 94.

Earlier, a family spokeswoman says nearly 10,000 visitors streamed past the casket as it lay in repose at the LBJ Library and Museum in Austin, Texas.

