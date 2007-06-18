SUVs and the Politics of the Energy Bill

The energy bill now before Congress focuses on decreasing consumption across various sectors. Among the proposals: eliminating the so-called "Hummer tax loophole" that allows small businesses to write off large luxury SUVs.

U.S. Rep. Ed Markey (D-MA), chairman of the House Select Committee on Energy Independence and Global Warming, talks with Andrea Seabrook about his proposal to eliminate the Hummer tax loophole and about the politics of the energy bill.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.