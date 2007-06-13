© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
Attack on Iraqi Shrine Prompts Fears of Retribution

Published June 13, 2007 at 3:00 PM CDT

Another attack on one of the holiest Shiite Muslim shrines in Iraq has raised fears of a new wave of sectarian bloodletting.

The bombing of the Al-Askariya shrine in Samarra, north of Baghdad, brought down the mosque's two minarets.

Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki blamed al-Qaida for the attack and ordered a curfew in Baghdad in a bid to prevent new sectarian violence.

Jamie Tarabay talks with Robert Siegel.

