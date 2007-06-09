Immigration Debate Reveals GOP Divide

Despite high hopes of fixing a broken immigration system, the Senate's bipartisan bill faltered, and it might not come back. Why did it go off the rails?

Well, it was a deal worked out behind closed doors, bypassing the usual committee system. And the debate exposed a divide among Republicans between the business community and social conservatives — who generally hated the measure.

David Welna reports.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.