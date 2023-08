The annual G-8 Summit of the world's leading industrial powers convenes Wednesday in Germany. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has made climate change her top priority, but President Bush is resisting her proposals.

Merkel is calling for stringent and enforceable limits on greenhouse-gas levels, but the White House has instead proposed a series of international summits to set goals.

