Rice in Middle East for New Round of Talks

Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice is in Israel today, her fourth visit in four months as she tries to get Israel and the Palestinians to resume negotiations. She meets with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas on Sunday, and will have dinner Sunday evening with Israeli prime minister Ehud Olmert.

She will not meet with any officials from the new Palestinian unity government of Abbas's Fatah party nor with its rival Hamas. Israel and the United States say that Hamas must first recognize Israel and renounce violence before they can be considered a partner for dialogue.

