Sifting Through Mohammed's Confession to Plots

The Pentagon transcript of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed's wide-ranging confession to plotting terrorist attacks has led many to question whether Mohammed could have been involved in all the plots mentioned.

Robert Siegel talks with Paul Pillar, who was the national intelligence officer for the Near East and South Asia from 2000 to 2005 (at the National Intelligence Council), who says that while it's extremely unlikely Mohammed is involved in all of the more than 30 plots listed, he's still a very big fish.

Pillar is currently a professor at Georgetown University's security studies program.

