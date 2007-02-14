© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Lobby Hours: Monday - Friday 10:30 AM to Noon & 1 PM to 2:30 PM
For general inquiries: (432) 729-4578
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

House Iraq Resolution Gains Republican Backers

By Brian Naylor
Published February 14, 2007 at 3:00 PM CST

For the second day, the House debated a Democratic-sponsored resolution disapproving of President Bush's plan to send additional soldiers to Iraq. Eleven Republicans gave speeches supporting the measure, joining Democrats in their opposition.

An even larger number of Republicans is expected to vote with the majority later this week, but most will not give speeches to that effect. The 11 who did so today took pains to point out their overall support for President Bush — while saying they think the buildup is a mistake.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Brian Naylor
NPR News' Brian Naylor is a correspondent on the Washington Desk. In this role, he covers politics and federal agencies.