House Iraq Resolution Gains Republican Backers

For the second day, the House debated a Democratic-sponsored resolution disapproving of President Bush's plan to send additional soldiers to Iraq. Eleven Republicans gave speeches supporting the measure, joining Democrats in their opposition.

An even larger number of Republicans is expected to vote with the majority later this week, but most will not give speeches to that effect. The 11 who did so today took pains to point out their overall support for President Bush — while saying they think the buildup is a mistake.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.