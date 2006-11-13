© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
Democrats, Republicans Angle for Top House Spots

By Brian Naylor
Published November 13, 2006 at 3:00 PM CST

The House of Representatives will be under new management in 2007, but the leadership posts within each party remain undecided.

Maryland's Steny Hoyer, currently the second-ranking Democrat under Nancy Pelosi, wants to move up to Majority Leader. But Pelosi, expected to be the new speaker, is backing Rep. John Murtha.

The current Republican Speaker, Dennis Hastert, has said he won't run for a leadership post, creating room at the top for the new minority party.

