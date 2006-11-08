© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Lobby Hours: Monday - Friday 10:30 AM to Noon & 1 PM to 2:30 PM
For general inquiries: (432) 729-4578
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. High Court Hears Partial-Birth Abortion Case

By Nina Totenberg
Published November 8, 2006 at 3:00 PM CST

The Supreme Court hears arguments on the constitutionality of the Partial Birth Abortion Ban Act. The court had struck down a previous version of the measure on the grounds that it did not allow for doctors to use procedures they thought necessary to protect the woman's health.

The Bush administration argues that the procedure is never necessary for the woman's health. Opponents say that doctors and their patients should be allowed to decide which procedure is best.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.