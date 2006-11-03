© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
Bush Tries to Bolster Burns Campaign in Montana

By David Welna
Published November 3, 2006 at 3:00 PM CST

Republican Sen. Conrad Burns has been trailing his Democratic opponent, Jon Tester, mostly due to fallout from contributions Burns received from convicted lobbyist Jack Abramoff. But the race is tightening; many see it as going down to the wire.

President Bush visited Montana Thursday to help Burns' bid for a fourth term. The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has made Montana one of its top priorities for picking up another seat.

David Welna
David Welna is NPR's national security correspondent.