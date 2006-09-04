Key Leader of Al-Qaida in Iraq Has Been Captured

The man believed to be the second in command of al-Qaida in Iraq has been captured. Hamed Farid al-Saeedi is believed to have masterminded countless attacks, including the bombing of a Shiite shrine in Samara earlier this year that launched a wave of sectarian violence that has Iraq on the verge of a full-scale civil war.

Iraqi officials say the arrest is a major blow to terrorists in the country.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.