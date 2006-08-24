© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
Solar System Shrinks with Pluto's Demotion

Published August 24, 2006 at 10:09 AM CDT

Leading astronomers declare that Pluto is no longer a planet, shrinking the solar system from nine planets to eight.

Pluto was discovered in 1930. It lost its planetary status when the International Astronomical Union approved a definition for planets that Pluto fails to meet.

Pluto will now belong to a new category of "dwarf planets," similar to what long have been termed "minor planets."

Earlier this year NASA launched the New Horizons spacecraft on a 9 1/2 year journey to Pluto. The probe will allow scientists to better understand the distant body.

