© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Lobby Hours: Monday - Friday 10:30 AM to Noon & 1 PM to 2:30 PM
For general inquiries: (432) 729-4578
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Could U.S. Defenses Down a North Korean Missile?

By Steve Inskeep
Published June 21, 2006 at 5:00 AM CDT

Phil Coyle, a former senior Defense Department official, talks about the difficulties of successfully deploying the U.S. anti-ballistic missile system. North Korea is said to be planning to test launch a long-range missile capable of reaching the United States. Coyle, a senior adviser to the Center for Defense Information, says a real-world test of the missile-defense system could be a risky proposition.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags
NPR Top Stories
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.