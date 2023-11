Spanish-led troops in Iraq exchange fire with armed militiamen amid a large demonstration near Najaf, killing at least 14 and leaving more than 100 wounded. Four Salvadoran soldiers also died in the shooting. Protestors had gathered at a Spanish base to express anger over the arrest of an aide to anti-American cleric Muqtada al-Sadr. Hear NPR's Liane Hansen and NPR's Philip Reeves.

